Man to stand trial over historic domestic abuse allegations against two women

A man is to stand trial over allegations of domestic abuse against former partners over an 11-year-period.

Marc Cosgrove is alleged to have assaulted one woman and behaved abusively towards another between August 2008 and July 2019 at multiple locations in Dundee.

Cosgrove pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him at Dundee Sheriff Court and is scheduled to stand trial later this year.

One of the offences allegedly occurred at a relationship counselling service.

It is alleged that Cosgrove assaulted the first woman on an occasion between August 2008-August 2009 by grabbing her throat and holding her against a wall on Glenprosen Drive.

In March 2009 at Liquid nightclub, South Ward Road, Cosgrove allegedly assaulted the woman by grabbing her wrist.

A third charge alleges that Cosgrove conducted himself in a disorderly manner on an occasion between August 2008 and April 2009 at an address on Hazelhead Avenue.

He allegedly threw a tube of silicone at a wall, shouted and swept items from a sideboard and committed a breach of the peace.

At Relationship Scotland, Dock Street, in March 2011, Cosgrove allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly before acting in an aggressive manner towards the same woman. Cosgrove allegedly behaved in a similar manner on various occasions between March 2011 and June 2019 at three separate addresses in Dundee.

Cosgrove, of Glenprosen Drive, is also alleged to have repeatedly sent aggressive and threatening messages to a second former partner between September 2016 and March 2017 at an address on Ballumbie Meadows.

He also allegedly committed the same offence between May 2017 and July last year.

The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him when he appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for October and an intermediate diet in September to take place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Cosgrove was released on bail with special conditions not to contact the two women.