Man to stand trial over double dangerous driving claims in Dundee

A 21-year-old man is facing claims that he narrowly avoided causing a collision during two bouts of dangerous driving.

Kyle Reid is alleged to have driven at excessive speeds across the city on separate occasions earlier this month.

It is alleged that Reid also failed to stop and give his details after his car collided with a wall on Clepington Road on Thursday.

Reid appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

He is firstly charged with failing to provide his details to police officers on May 13 on Dundonald Street.

© Supplied

This was after Reid allegedly drove through a red light on Muirton Road at the junction with High Street, Lochee.

Thereafter, Reid allegedly drove dangerously on Dudhope Terrace, Inverlaw Place and Albany Terrace by driving at excessive speeds.

Reid, of Sandeman Street, is also accused of driving into the path of another vehicle causing the driver to take evasive action.

During the same incident, Reid is alleged to have driven without a valid policy of insurance. Prosecutors also allege that he failed to stop when requested to do so by police.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Reid is also alleged to have driven dangerously across the city on May 21.

He is firstly accused of failing to stop on Charleston Drive when requested to do so by police officers.

Court papers also allege that Reid drove dangerously by driving at excessive speeds for the roads and conditions before overtaking vehicles when it was not safe to do so.

Thereafter, he allegedly drove into the path of oncoming vehicles and caused one vehicle to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision. Reid is again accused of driving without a valid policy of insurance.

© DC Thomson

A final charge alleges that on Clepington Road, Reid allegedly failed to give his details and the details of the driver of his car to police.

This was after the car Reid was driving allegedly collided with a wall.

Defence solicitor John Boyle tendered a plea of not guilty when Reid appeared from custody.

Reid was released on bail after Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for November.