Man to stand trial over claims he shared ‘intimate’ pictures of woman on social media

A man is to stand trial over claims he shared intimate photographs of a woman on social media.

Adam Gierak, 28, allegedly committed the offence on April 13 this year.

Prosecutors allege that he shared photographs of the woman in intimate positions that were not previously disclosed in the public domain.

Gierak allegedly posted the intimate pictures of the woman with the intent to cause her to suffer fear and alarm as a result.

Appearing from custody, Gierak, of Farington Street, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for April with an intermediate diet in March.