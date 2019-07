A man is to stand trial over claims he made an abusive rap video about his former partner.

Barry Hall is alleged to have made the video between May 22-23.

He denies that on Brewery Lane, he posted a rap video on Facebook as well as statuses that were abusive towards his ex-partner.

The 37-year-old, of Tulloch Court, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 12 with an intermediate diet on August 22.