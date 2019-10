Dale Stephen, 25, is to stand trial over claims he headbutted a man in a Broughty Ferry hotel.

It is alleged that he carried out the attack at the Fort Hotel, Fort Street, on New Year’s Day.

Stephen, of Belltree Gardens, denies headbutting Matthew McCardle on the face.

A letter was submitted on Stephen’s behalf intimating a plea of not guilty. A trial was fixed for February 21 with an intermediate diet on January 30.