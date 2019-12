A man is to stand trial over allegations he broke into a woman’s flat and stole chocolate brownies.

Michael Bygvoet is also accused of forcing his way into a St Andrews pub on the same day.

The 23-year-old denies that he broke into a flat on Argyle Street, St Andrews, on November 3 and stole a quantity of chocolate brownies.

On the same day, he allegedly broke into the Whey Pat Tavern, Bridge Street, with intent to steal. Bygvoet, of Wallace Street, St Andrews, had a trial fixed for March.