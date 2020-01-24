Man to stand trial over claims he broke into ex’s Dundee home and tried to stab her

David Tracey, 31, will stand trial over claims that he broke into his ex-partner’s house before trying to stab her and another man.

Tracey denies breaking into the flat on Tweed Crescent on October 3 while in possession of two knives before allegedly struggling with her, causing her to fall on a sofa, standing over her, repeatedly punching her on the head and repeatedly lunging towards her as if to stab her.

Tracey, a prisoner of HMP Perth, allegedly assaulted another man by trying to strike him with two knives.

He allegedly made violent threats and repeatedly shouted during the incident.

Trial was fixed for February.