Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of spitting on officer and trying to swallow heroin

Daniel Cahill, of Blackness Road, denies spitting on an officer and threatening to infect him.

He is further accused of theft and drug possession between September 12-15 in Dundee.

Cahill, 29, denies stealing a phone and rucksack from Peter Street on September 13 before damaging a door at Transform, Soapwork Lane, two days later.

It is alleged that while in police custody, Cahill tried to insert heroin into his mouth while struggling with PC Lewis Smith.

He denies shouting, swearing, threatening to spit on and infect PC Smith and possessing the Class A drug.

Cahill pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for December 23 with an intermediate diet on December 3.