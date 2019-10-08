Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of punching employee at Fife hospital

A man will stand trial next year accused of attacking an employee at a hospital.

Lawrence Traynor, 25, denies assaulting Adrian Chiweshe during the course of his employment at Stratheden Hospital in Cupar on August 1.

Prosecutors allege that Traynor punched the man repeatedly on the head during the incident.

Traynor, of James Street, Dunfermline, was not present in court.

However, a not guilty plea to the charge was tendered on his behalf.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fixed a trial for January 22, with an intermediate diet on December 19.