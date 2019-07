Terry Barr, 29, will stand trial accused of attacking a man with a metal bar.

It is alleged that Barr, while acting with another, struck Richard Flanagan with the weapon before placing him in a headlock and pinning him to the ground on March 28 at Thurso Gardens.

Barr, a prisoner at Perth, also denies brandishing a knife, making threats of violence and robbing Flanagan of a cash box.

A trial was fixed for August 7.