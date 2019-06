A man is facing charges that he made homophobic remarks.

Kenneth Moore, 31, of Thurso Crescent, is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 9 on the street where he lives.

It is alleged he repeatedly shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive demeanour before making homophobic remarks.

Moore pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 13 with an intermediate diet on August 27.