Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of illegally claiming thousands in benefits

Garry McGovern, of Byron Street, denies falsely claiming almost £8,000 in benefits.

It is alleged that McGovern failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances that affected his entitlement to Personal Independence Payment between August 16 2017 and September 3 last year.

He allegedly failed to tell the department he was in employment and that he was driving and walking without assistance.

The 50-year-old allegedly claimed £7,830.21 that he wasn’t entitled to. A trial was fixed for January 29, with an intermediate diet on January 14.