William Hendry, 46, is to stand trial accused of knife possession.

Prosecutors allege that Hendry was found in possession of a knife without reasonable excuse on Perth Road on November 18 last year.

A second charge alleges he was in possesion of two other knives on the same date.

Hendry, of Viewfield Road, Coatbridge, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for January 29, with a pre-trial hearing on January 14.