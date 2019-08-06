Tuesday, August 6th 2019 Show Links
News / Court

Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of gambling £2,000 with stolen bank card

by Ciaran Shanks
August 6, 2019, 6:07 am
© DC ThomsonIts alleged Skrzesiewicz gambled more than £2,000 from an address in Ancrum Court, using a stolen bank card.
A trial has been fixed for a man charged with gambling more than £2,000 with a stolen bank card.

Damian Skrzesiewicz, of Dallfield Court, appeared from custody to deny a series of thefts allegedly committed between February 16-17.

He denies stealing a purse containing two stolen bank cards and sunglasses from a flat on Kilspindie Crescent.

On February 17, the 28-year-old allegedly induced an employee at Family Shopper on High Street, Lochee, to accept £17.50 payment for goods with a stolen card.

At an address at Ancrum Court, he allegedly used a stolen card to spend £2,168 on gambling with website Heart Games. A trial was fixed for August 19.

Breaking