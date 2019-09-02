Man to stand trial in Dundee accused of claiming more than £5k in benefit fraud

Douglas Ward, 55, will stand trial after maintaining a not guilty plea to a charge of benefit fraud.

Ward, of Shaftesbury Road, denies claiming a total of £5,435.58 in Employment and Support Allowance to which he was not entitled on and between December 29 2012 and January 26 2018.

Prosecutors allege he failed to notify the DWP of his occupational pension.

Trial was fixed for December 4, at which he was ordained to appear, with an intermediate diet on November 14 from which he was excused attendance.