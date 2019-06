A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a child.

James Haig, of Langholm Gardens, is alleged to have committed the offence at an address in Dundee on May 24.

He denies seizing the child by the jaw, lifting them up, pushing the child and causing them to fall against a door and on to the floor.

Haig, 48, pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on September 11.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC also fixed an intermediate diet for August 20.