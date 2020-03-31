Man to stand trial for ‘attacking man with bladed knuckleduster’ in Dundee street

A man will stand trial later this year after he allegedly attacked a man with a bladed knuckleduster in a street in Charleston.

John Drinnan, 36, is alleged to have possessed and used the offensive weapon in Dunholm Terrace on November 22 last year.

Drinnan, who had been kept on remand at HMP Perth, is alleged to have shouted in a threatening manner and brandished the weapon, before using it to attack Paul Hamilton.

Prosecutors claim he repeatedly struck Mr Hamilton on the body with the implement to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

In addition, he has been further accused of using the weapon to strike Hamilton on the head, again to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Drinnan denies the charges.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond granted the accused man bail ahead of his trial.

Sheriff Drummond fixed a trial for August 24, with a further first diet on June 16.