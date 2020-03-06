Man to stand trial after being accused of wielding axe and attacking another with a knife

A 55-year-old man accused of attacking another man with a knife and brandishing an axe will stand trial later this year.

Richard McMenemey allegedly had his face masked when he assaulted the man on Court Street and Dundonald Street on May 5 last year.

McMenemey, of Sandeman Street, denies pushing the man against a wall, brandishing a knife and an axe before punching him on the body.

He allegedly struck the man on the body with a knife before making threats of violence and pursuing him.

McMenemey pled not guilty to the charge and claims he acted in self-defence. A trial was fixed for next month.