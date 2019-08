Martin Morgan, 31, will stand trial accused of attacking a man at a city church.

The Blackness Road man is alleged to have carried out an assault at the Dundee West Church on Perth Road on April 19.

Morgan denies repeatedly punching James Carroll on the head, causing him to fall to the ground to his injury.

After maintaining his plea of not guilty from custody, a trial was fixed for November 25, with an intermediate diet on November 5.

Morgan was granted bail by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.