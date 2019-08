A man will stand trial accused of repeatedly harassing a woman.

Mark Barrett, 50, of Craigie Court, allegedly repeatedly contacted the woman on Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, between January 20-21 this year.

It is alleged he called and texted her before shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, demanding money, making violent threats, attending at her home, damaging her front door and demanding entry.

A trial was fixed for November 30.