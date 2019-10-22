Man to stand trial accused of trashing Fife guest house

A man is to stand trial accused of trashing a guest house.

Shabbir Ahmed denies fraudulently booking The View, School Park, Kingsbarns, on March 7.

The 23-year-old allegedly pretended to Christopher and Kenneth Allan that he wanted to book the property for two people but instead brought more than 20 people to the guest house.

Ahmed, of Bisland Road, Glenrothes, denies pulling light fittings from walls, damaging kitchen units, damaging furniture, spilling drinks on carpets and causing damage between March 8-10.

A trial was fixed for February 16, with an intermediate diet on January 16.