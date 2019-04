A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of stealing cosmetics.

William Murray, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, denies stealing cosmetics from Boots on Strathmartine Road on November 2 last year.

It is alleged that he committed the same offence at the same store on November 6. Murray also allegedly stole meat from Iceland in the Wellgate Centre on January 3, while on bail.

A trial was fixed for July 15, with an intermediate diet on June 20.