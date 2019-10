Jason Kirk, of Carlochie Place, continues to deny attacking his partner.

It is alleged that he repeatedly slapped the woman on the head, knocking her to the ground, before repeatedly kicking her on the body at an address on Hoylake Place between January 1 and July 31 2017.

Kirk, 38, is also accused of repeatedly punching the woman and choking her during the same time period.

A pre-trial hearing was fixed for October 24.