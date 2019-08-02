Friday, August 2nd 2019 Show Links
Man to stand trial accused of robbing ex of phone and bank card at kinfepoint in Dundee

by Ciaran Shanks
August 2, 2019, 9:36 am Updated: August 2, 2019, 9:37 am
Eliza Street, where the offences are alleged to have taken place.
Eliza Street, where the offences are alleged to have taken place.
A man has been accused of robbing his ex-partner at knifepoint.

Brian McLaughlin, of Helmsdale Avenue, allegedly pursued the woman on Eliza Street between July 27-28 before he allegedly placed her in a headlock, restricted her breathing, threatened her with violence, brandished a knife at her and robbed her of a mobile phone and bank card.

The 32-year-old made no plea or declaration before Sheriff Ian Duguid QC and his case was continued for further examination.

