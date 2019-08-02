Man to stand trial accused of robbing ex of phone and bank card at kinfepoint in Dundee

A man has been accused of robbing his ex-partner at knifepoint.

Brian McLaughlin, of Helmsdale Avenue, allegedly pursued the woman on Eliza Street between July 27-28 before he allegedly placed her in a headlock, restricted her breathing, threatened her with violence, brandished a knife at her and robbed her of a mobile phone and bank card.

The 32-year-old made no plea or declaration before Sheriff Ian Duguid QC and his case was continued for further examination.

