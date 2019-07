A 25-year-old man denies attacking his partner.

Sean McCafferty allegedly repeatedly seized the woman by the body and forced her to the floor at an address on Park Avenue last Thursday.

McCafferty, of Kirkton Place, Forfar, allegedly pinned the woman to the floor before punching her on the head.

He denies shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for September 20, with a pre-trial hearing on August 29.