Dwayne Tucker, of South Road, will stand trial accused of attacking a woman in the city centre.

He denies assaulting Laura Sandeman while she was in the course of her employment on Seagate on July 20.

Tucker allegedly headbutted her during the incident.

The 35-year-old continued to plead not guilty to the offence when he appeared for an intermediate diet.

Sheriff Derek Reekie set a trial for later this month.