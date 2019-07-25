Man to stand trial accused of having knuckle-duster and knife in Dundee street

Andrew Gardiner, of Beauly Avenue, denies possessing two offensive weapons in a city street.

Prosecutors allege that he was found in possession of a knuckle-duster without reasonable excuse on Craigmore Street on July 19.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

The 34-year-old also denies being found in possession of a knife on the same street.

Appearing from custody, Gardiner pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 1 with an intermediate diet on September 10.