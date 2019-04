A trial has been fixed for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the city’s student union.

Cameron Eggleston, of Oban Terrace, allegedly struck Rebecca Emslie on the face with his elbow at Dundee University Students’ Union, Airlie Place, on March 16.

The 21-year-old also denies lashing out at two police officers after being told he was under arrest. Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for July 9 with an intermediate diet on June 13.