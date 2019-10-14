Monday, October 14th 2019 Show Links
News / Court

Man to stand trial accused of driving wrong way round Dundee roundabout

by Reporter
October 14, 2019, 6:32 am
© GoogleThe roundabout leading into West Pitkerro Industrial Estate. (Stock image).
A trial has been fixed for a man accused of driving dangerously.

Paul McGuinness, of Craigievar Walk, denies driving the wrong way round a roundabout on October 3 last year.

He allegedly committed the offence at a roundabout on Fowler Avenue at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The 38-year-old also faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making racially offensive remarks at W Brown Roadworks on the same date.

McGuinness maintained a not guilty plea on the driving charge and had a trial fixed at Dundee Sheriff Court for October 30.

