Claims of driving while disqualified have been denied by a Stobswell man.

Craig Guild, of Albert Street, is accused of committing the offence while driving on Clepington Road and the roundabout at Old Glamis Road on August 24.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors also allege that he drove without a valid policy of insurance.

The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for March by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.