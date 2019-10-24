Man to stand trial accused of carrying out attacks on two women

A man is to stand trial accused of attacking two women and struggling with police officers.

Ian Tait, 47, denies pushing the first woman on the body before repeatedly punching her on the head on Balunie Avenue on October 17.

During the same incident, Tait allegedly seized another woman’s throat and hair before throwing her to the ground, kneeling on her body and repeatedly striking her head against the ground. He also denies shouting, swearing and threatening to kill one of the women.

The Byron Crescent man is also accused of resisting arrest and struggling with two officers. A trial was fixed for February 14 with an intermediate diet on January 23.