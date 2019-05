Daniel Stewart, of Beauly Avenue, is accused of breaching his curfew.

Prosecutors allege that on November 25 he breached bail conditions granted on October 3 by refusing to answer the door to police as part of a curfew keeping him indoors between 8.30pm-7am.

Stewart is also alleged to have breached the curfew on December 1 by being outwith his home.

The 22-year-old’s case was continued without plea until May 17.