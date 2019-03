A 29-year-old man will stand trial accused of attacking his partner.

Mark Wiechert, no fixed abode, allegedly assaulted the man on Sandeman Street by seizing his body, shaking him and striking him on the head on Sunday.

He also denies repeatedly shaking Michelle Keith and acting aggressively towards the pair before struggling violently with four officers at police headquarters.

A trial was fixed for April 24 and he was remanded in custody.