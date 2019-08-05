Man to face trial over claims he attacked five children in Craigie

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking five children in Craigie.

Frank Campbell, of Strips of Craigie Road, is alleged to have carried out the assaults on the same street on May 20.

He denies assaulting the first child by seizing them by the throat.

Campbell allegedly attacked two others by seizing them by the arm and seizing them by the neck respectively.

A fourth child was allegedly punched on the body by Campbell before allegedly being pushed to the ground.

Thereafter, the 66-year-old is alleged to have struck a fifth child on the body with his knee before punching the child on the body and causing them to fall.

A trial was scheduled for August 22.