Man to appear in court in connection with break-in at Dundee’s Giddy Goose restaurant

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with the alleged break-in at Dundee’s Giddy Goose restaurant.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 39-year-old man had been arrested yesterday and charged in relation to the incident at the Perth Road eatery.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Monday February 24.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday March 3 in relation to the house breaking.

“He is due to appear on Wednesday March 4 at Dundee Sheriff Court.”

The restaurant’s owner Calum Runciman opened the business in 2018 at the busy Perth Road location.

The Giddy Goose is a particularly popular eatery in the west end with students.

It is described as a Bohemian-style wine and pizza bar, specialising in organic and ethically sourced wines, with stone baked pizzas.