A man is to appear in court after allegedly being found with £8,500 of drugs in Charleston.

Police Scotland arrested a 29-year-old yesterday morning after crack cocaine with a street value of £8,000 and cannabis, said to be worth £500, were found in a car parked in Duncarse Road, near the Tesco Extra in South Road.

The man has been charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs, and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.