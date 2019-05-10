Man to appear in court after alleged armed robbery at Dundee store last night

Police Scotland have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a popular convenience store in the West End.

Eight police vehicles descended on to Aneka off-licence shortly after 7.30pm last night.

A staff member screamed for help before an intruder fled the scene.

Eric Brackenridge, 21, a hairdresser at a nearby business described a number of police vehicles racing to the scene.

Horrified residents could only look on as sniffer dogs and CID officers focused their investigation around the store and another address in the Blackness Road area.

Store owner Amin Mohamed Amin revealed no one was hurt during the ordeal.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can now confirm that a person has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery in Blackness Road and will be appearing at court this morning.”