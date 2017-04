Steven Brisbane, 32, of Soapwork Lane, was ordered to return to prison to serve the remaining 72 days of his licence and then jailed for 12 months and 14 weeks at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Brisbane admitted assaulting consultant Alison White at Ninewells Hospital A&E by throwing a bottle of urine at her on March 11.

He further admitted aggressive behaviour by shouting and swearing.

He also admitted a breach of the peace by injecting himself in Arklay Street later that same day.