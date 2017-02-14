Man threatens bookie staff with knife in raid

Police are on the hunt for an armed robber who struck at a Fife bookmakers.

The man threatened staff at the Coral bookies on Kirkcaldy’s Dunearn Drive, in the Templehall area, with a knife.

He then made off with hundreds of pounds in cash following the raid at about 11.15am.

An area around the store was cordoned off by officers with a large police presence reported in the area for a while after the incident.

A man described as having a “heavy build” is now being sought by police.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police in Fife are investigating following an armed robbery at a betting shop in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 11.15am on Tuesday February 14 at the Coral bookmakers on Dunearn Drive.

“A male entered the premises and presented a knife at staff before making off towards Fairisle Road with a three-figure sum of cash.

“The suspect is described as having a heavy build and wearing a black beanie hat that was used to obscure his face, baggy blue jeans and a light-coloured top.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”