Man threatened to stab doctor at Dundee hospital in the neck after he was told his girlfriend was allergic to penicillin

A man tussled with staff at a city hospital and threatened to stab them in the neck after he was told his girlfriend was allergic to penicillin.

Thomas Anderson, 21, struggled with Kings Cross Hospital doctor Gordon Stewart when he was unhappy at being “ushered out” of a treatment room.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Anderson, of Arthurstone Terrace, had attended at the hospital with his girlfriend after she had complained of tonsillitis.

When doctors explained they could not provide the drug and asked the couple to leave, he lashed out at Dr Stewart and struggled with him in the hospital.

He told both the doctor and lead nurse Catherine Carrie: “If I ever see you again you’re getting stabbed in the neck.”

Anderson’s solicitor David Sinclair said: “He is a first-time offender and a relatively young man.

“He had attended with his now ex-girlfriend at the out-of-hours at Kings Cross Hospital as she was suffering from tonsillitis but she is allergic to penicillin.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“He did not take kindly to being ushered out of the consultation room which was not in his character and he wishes his apology to be expressed today.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said Anderson would be required to write a letter of apology to both Dr Stewart and Ms Carrie.

“They are not here to hear his apology,” she said.

Turning to Mr Anderson, she said: “You have never been in trouble before so I am taking that into account.

© DC Thomson

“You have got to accept, and you do, that you shouldn’t be acting that way.

“These are people that are doing their jobs as best as they can.

“It is appropriate that you send them a letter to let them know that you know this.

“I will also make an order that you pay compensation to the nurse and the doctor of £150 each. You can pay that at £75 a month.”

Anderson, who was attentive throughout proceedings, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in that he did act in an aggressive manner towards Ms Carrie and Dr Stewart.

He also admitted shouting and uttering threats of violence, and to struggling with Dr Stewart.

He pleaded not guilty to another charge which was accepted by the Crown.