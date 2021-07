A man threatened to jump off the roof of his Kirkcaldy home during a four-hour stand-off with police.

At the height of the incident police negotiators were called in to try to talk Kieran Nelson into surrendering.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 21-year-old was high on a cocktail of Valium and alcohol at the time.

Officers were first called to his property, in Kirkcaldy’s Church Street, after he posted a distressing live video of himself on social media.