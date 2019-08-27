Man threatened to ‘f****** do’ the police called to disturbance at his Dundee home

A man admitted behaving in an aggressive manner towards police – telling officers who cuffed him to free him or he would “f****** do” them.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Graeme Cosgrove, of Balmullo Square, Douglas, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police who attended at his home following reports of a disturbance.

The 37-year-old admitted he had shouted, sworn, uttered abuse and threatened violence towards officers.

Solicitor Jim Caird told the court Cosgrove had underlying drug issues that were changing “for the better”. Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 120 for his plea at the first opportunity.