A photographer has told of the “shocking” moment he witnessed a man plummet from the Tay Road Bridge.

David Young, from Monifieth, was driving along the bridge when he came across a man standing on the opposite side of the barriers on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “I was coming across the bridge from the Fife side and I got about halfway across and there was the guy — he had a grey hooded top on.

“I thought that the emergency services must be aware but then when I got closer to him he just dropped. It was shocking to see right in front of you.

“I got off the bridge and the first place I could pull in was the Discovery and I phoned the emergency services and let them know where it was.

“It happened so fast — I still can’t really believe it.”

David, who is a freelance photographer, said he saw police driving on to the bridge shortly after.

He said: “I assume that someone else had also seen what was going on and called them in because they were there very quickly.”

The man in question was rescued from the river and taken to Ninewells.

The incident took place about 1pm on Sunday.

The Broughty Ferry RNLI was launched with both the inshore and all-weather boats launched.

A crew on the shore assisted their colleagues in the river.

A short time later, the volunteers found the casualty in the water.

He was taken to hospital for treatment though his condition is not known.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said that lifeboat crews had administered first aid after retrieving the man.

He said: “Both lifeboats were quickly on the scene and the crew of the inshore lifeboat located and removed a male casualty from the river just west of the road bridge.

“The lifeboat crew then administered emergency first aid before transferring the casualty onto the larger all-weather lifeboat.

“The casualty was then rapidly conveyed to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station where he was transferred into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.”