Man tells jury he heard Brian Fox’s final words before he died in Dundee

A court has heard a 62-year-old man told a crowd in a taxi rank bust up to “calm down” moments before he suffered a fatal head injury.

Gordon Floyd told jurors he had seen Brian Fox walk into the road where two girls were fighting before he was hit and fell backwards, hitting his head on the roadway.

Wes Reid, 20, of Tayport, and Adam Valentine, 25, a prisoner at HMP Perth, deny killing the 62-year-old on the Nethergate in the early hours of January 1.

Mr Floyd, 52, was asked by prosecutor Mark McGuire what he had seen.

He said: “He (Fox) was walking in the road (toward) two girls that were fighting in the road.

“I saw one guy punch the girl, in the stomach.”

Mr McGuire asked: “As the man walked towards those people how long was that before he ended up on his back?”

Mr Floyd replied: “A matter of seconds.”

The prosecutor then asked if Mr Floyd had heard Mr Fox say anything.

The 52-year-old replied: “Yes. I heard him say ‘calm down’.

“One of the people ran towards him and hit him, in the body. The boy fell to the ground and that’s when I heard the ‘crack’.”

Asked if he had heard Mr Fox say anything else before he was hit, Mr Floyd said: “No – just to calm down.”

Donald Findlay QC, for Reid, challenged the witness on whether he saw “a young man going from the kerb towards the crowd, tentatively going towards the crowd and then people coming out from the group towards him.”

Mr Floyd said: “No.”

Prosecutors have dropped all but two charges against Reid and Valentine.

The pair still face the joint charge of culpable homicide, while Valentine faces a charge of assaulting Sandra Jean Baird to her severe injury and danger to life. They deny the charges.

Reid has also filed a special defence of self-defence, in that he “struck out with a single blow in self-defence” in the belief he was about to be attacked by Mr Fox.

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.