Man taken to Ninewells Hospital as two men arrested in connection with Dundee disturbance

By James Simpson
July 19, 2021, 1:18 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 1:26 pm
Police Scotland have arrested two men after an incident on Lochee Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

One man was taken to hospital as several police units descended on the area, after  reports of a disturbance shortly after midnight.

Police on Lochee Road.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed officers attended the scene at around 12.10am, near to the junction with Rankine Street.

One man, that did not wished to be named, said he saw police situated near the bus stop on Lochee Road as he was returning home.

He added: “I counted five officers at the scene and there was three police vehicles in attendance. The majority of the officers were situated near the bus stop.

“One copper appeared to be taking a statement from someone further down the road in relation with the matter.

“It did look serious given the volume of police that were here.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Lochee Road, around 12.10am.

“Police attended and one man was taken to hospital.  Two men have been arrested in connection with this incident.”