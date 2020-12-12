Man taken to Ninewells and two women arrested after alleged Dundee robbery

A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital after an alleged robbery on a Dundee street.

© DCT Media / James Simpson

Two women have been arrested after the alleged incident in Stobswell in the early hours of this morning.

As many as 10 officers are currently situated in Dundonald Street in connection with the investigation.

A police cordon has been erected near the junction with Court Street while officers have been searching under parked cars and combing the general area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Saturday, 12 December, officers were called to a report of a robbery on Dundonald Street, Dundee.

“The 48-year-old male victim has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Two woman, aged 22 and 48, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”