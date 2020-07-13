Man taken to Ninewells after sustaining ‘minor’ injury in disturbance at Dundee multi

A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital after sustaining a “minor” injury during a disturbance at a city multi.
Three police cars and an ambulance were spotted at Dudhope Court at around 8pm.
Officers have confirmed that a man sustained a minor injury during the disturbance and has since been taken to Ninewells for treatment.
A spokeswoman for the force said that inquiries into the incident are continuing.
She said: “Police were called around 8pm on Monday 13 July, 2020, to a report that a man had been injured during a disturbance in Dudhope Court, St Mary Street, Dundee.
“Believed to have sustained a minor injury but has been taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.
“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”
One resident walking nearby said that a “crowd” of officers could be seen outside the building.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
