Man taken to Ninewells after reportedly being attacked by ‘gang of youths’ in Tayside village

Police have launched an investigation after a man was reportedly attacked by a gang of youths near a play park.

Locals in Invergowrie said they were shocked to learn about the assault, in and around Invergowrie Memorial Park, which led to a 30-year-old man being taken to Ninewells.

Police Scotland have since confirmed there was a disturbance involving “a number of people” just before 10.30pm on Saturday.

Residents near Dargie Road said they were aware of the incident after seeing three police vans arrive.

One man said he heard “screaming” around the time of the incident before adding he thought he saw a man with a bandage on his head.

He added: “There was an incident that appeared to start in the park then spilled out onto Dargie Road.

“I heard a lot of girls screaming and I estimated there was as many as 30 people outside when this happened.

“Some of the neighbours were speaking about it. I think for many they’d read about it online but I just hope the person that was taken to hospital is okay.”

One man claimed it was the latest example of gangs of youths causing trouble in the area since the start of lockdown.

He said: “I’m shocked to hear what has reportedly happened.

“Like many I was aware of the matter after it was posted on a local social media forum for Invergowrie.

“We’ve read that a man was attacked from behind and kicked on the ground from a group of youths. I read that person was was transported to Ninewells as a result of what had gone on.”

A spokesman for the police added: “Police Scotland was made aware of a disturbance involving a number of people in Invergowrie at around 10.25pm on Saturday, 11 July.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”