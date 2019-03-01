Man taken to Ninewells after cops and fire crews rush to save two men in water

Police and firefighters pulled a man from the North Sea today – after his friend got into trouble trying to save him.

Emergency services were called at around 2.15am to reports of two men in the water off Arbroath Harbour.

It is understood one man had entered the water and got himself into difficulty, and his friend dived in to save him.

Firefighters and police officers dragged the first man to shore before RNLI crews arrived.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The second man managed to get himself to safety.

