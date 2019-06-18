Man taken to Ninewells after collapsing at city centre bookmakers

A man was taken to hospital after collapsing in a city centre bookmakers.

An ambulance was called to the Coral bookies on Reform Street at around 4.30pm yesterday following reports of a medical emergency within the store.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a man being carried out of the store on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Police were also in attendance.

An eyewitness said: “Police were coming in and out of the shop with blue forensic gloves on while the paramedics went in with a stretcher. They were only in there for a minute or so before they came back out with a man on a stretcher.

Police Scotland confirmed their attendance at the incident.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with a “medical matter”. It is understood a man in his 40s was taken to Ninewells for treatment.